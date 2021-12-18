Government trusts 2022 will be a year with more good luck

The government predicted that 2022 will be a successful and promising year, judging by the indices and results that have yielded this year.

This was confirmed by the ministers of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla, and the administrative officer of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, after concluding the last Council of Ministers headed by President Luis Abinader in the National Palace.

“Based on the indices and results that have been released this year, they project us a very optimistic 2022. These results make us perceive that we will have a successful and promising year 2022, ”said Paliza.

He explained that in the Council of Ministers in which Vice President Raquel Peña was also present, they reviewed the conclusion of this year.

“We were able to weigh each of the most important and sensitive areas of public affairs and we organized, with a view to the years 2022 and 2023, some initiatives that will be very useful to streamline the management of public spending and the entire administration in that sense. general, ”added the official.

Paliza highlighted that the Dominican Republic is the only country in the region that two country risk rating entities improved the position of the economy in the world.

He said that this is a sign that the steps that are being taken in the public administration are indeed the right ones.

Poverty reduction

While Macarrulla stressed that this year there was a reduction in the level of poverty in the country. “We have had the opportunity to almost equal the numbers that we had pre-Covid, that is, we have reincorporated a part of the Dominicans to a better standard of living,” he said.

Macarrulla stressed that at the meeting they reviewed the behavior of some macroeconomic and social indicators, which measure the performance of the current government’s management so far this year.

“We are very satisfied that we have reduced the level of public sector debt, non-financial, by 4.8% of GDP and we also show projected growth figures as of December 31 of around 11%, which places us among the best performers in the region, ”he said.

He added that the Dominican Republic was the country that most improved its position in the fight against corruption. “Other important indicators are the deficit that will be a little less than 3% and we had a projected deficit of 4.6%,” he highlighted.

Macarrulla meant that there are other important elements and that is that the per capita income of the Dominican will oscillate, for the first time in history, around US $ 9,000 a year, which he attributed to the improvement in wages.

He anticipated that from next year the government will begin to improve the distribution of the wealth that the country generates.

He argued that to have been a year affected by the health crisis, where the whole world is concerned about the level of debt that different countries have acquired, showing a reduction of 4.8%, is so that all Dominicans feel proud of the government.

Abinader with retired

On the other hand, President Abinader announced that the government is working to increase the number of retired generals and admirals of the Dominican Armed Forces by 30%, including adjustments to medical insurance. They currently have a pension of less than 10,000 pesos, and 10% for those who earn up to 50,000 pesos.

The president announced that these initiatives that seek to improve the quality of life of retired military members of the Armed Forces, will be possible due to the savings in resources that have been made by the Government.

He informed that he has arranged the creation of a commission so that in 60 days it presents the recommendations that allow to significantly improve, expand coverage and reduce the cost of medical insurance.

Lunch

President Abinader also participated in a lunch at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense, with retired generals and admirals of the Armed Forces.

Free transport

The president reported that he communicated with the Office for the Reordering of Transportation (OPRET), so that pensioners have free transportation on the Cable Car and the Santo Domingo Metro.