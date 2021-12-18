Haaland or Mbappé? Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his viral response about who will be the new king of soccer

2021-12-17

The era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is coming to an end and many are already talking about the future kings of football.

Kylian Mbappé Y Erling haaland They are the ones who aim to become the best footballers in the world, just as they think Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swedish crack has given an interview for CBS Sports and they asked him about who he considers to be the best footballer in the world.