Haaland or Mbappé? Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his viral response about who will be the new king of soccer

2021-12-17
The era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is coming to an end and many are already talking about the future kings of football.
Kylian Mbappé Y Erling haaland They are the ones who aim to become the best footballers in the world, just as they think Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The Swedish crack has given an interview for CBS Sports and they asked him about who he considers to be the best footballer in the world.
“I like elegant players. It is complicated, but when you are a professional footballer you can see other players the way they think, the way they move and how they do it. I like those footballers who predict things before they happen ”, he began Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
“I think that Mbappe He reminds me a lot of Ronaldo Nazario, his game is very elegant. We have other players, but when we talk about young footballers … we have to talk about Haaland. It’s good, because I think he’s obsessed with goals. And he’s not doing more than he needs to do, he’s just focused on goals. And that’s something you can see in the players. There are footballers who think they can do more than they are capable of, and that is not intelligence. In Haaland I see that intelligence. He just wants to score goals, he knows he can do it, and he just tries to do that, ”explained the AC Milan forward.