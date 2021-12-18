Haaland’s three conditions to sign for Barça

Erling Haaland is FC Barcelona’s long-term dream. The Barça club hopes to get him to play at the Camp Nou from the 2022-2023 season, but they are aware that it is very complicated for two reasons: the economic factor, because it is a millionaire transfer, and the great competition there will be to get your token. Barça does not leave with an advantage for his incorporation, but the recent meeting of Joan Laporta with the player’s representative, Mino Raiola, makes it clear that the Catalans intend to exhaust all their possibilities to get the ‘wonderkid’ of Europe.

Knowing the ‘modus operandi’ of Mino Raiola, Haaland’s transfer price is unlikely to fall below € 150-160 million, despite the fact that there would be a termination clause with Borussia Dortmund. The Italian, one of the ‘capos’ of football, is a great negotiator and will want his client to be one of the most expensive signings today with, in addition, a salary of’ cracks’ that could be around 30 or 40 ‘kilos ‘gross per season. All the figures play against a Barça that, to this day, does not have that amount of money.

But nevertheless, the illusion of the Barcelona entity does not ‘fade’ at the moment and there are many information that link Haaland with Barça, despite the difficulties. We will have to wait to see what the real possibilities of the Catalans are to undertake the operation, but they have an ‘extra’ information that Mino Raiola would have communicated to them in the recent meeting with Laporta: the conditions for the Norwegian to change of scene and, in this case, land in Barcelona during the summer.

The first condition, as has been reported for days, is that he will only play for a team that is classified for the Champions League 2022-2023. The Barça, to day of today, is far from the European positions and he has many points to ‘cut’ if he wants to get into the competition for the next season. It is something that ‘naturally’ and except by surprise the Barça team can achieve, in addition to the fact that there is the option of winning the Europa League and winning the direct ticket to the Champions League.

In ‘Rondeando’ from ‘8tv’ they have talked about two new conditions that would be on the table: Be the project leader and wear the number ‘9’ in said team. Two demands that, at Barça, would be more than acceptable, more than economic conditions, which are the real headache for Barça or most of the teams in Europe that are behind Erling Haaland’s track for the next summer transfer market.

⚠️ THE CONDITIONS OF HAALAND AL BARÇA#Rounding | @AlbertLesan 🎙️ “Raiola let Laporta know the three conditions that Haaland sets to sign for Barça” 🎙️ “Apart from economics, he asks to be the leader of the project, wear number 9 and play in the Champions League” pic.twitter.com/udHj77ND3f – Rondeando (@ Rondeando8TV) December 15, 2021

If Haaland arrives at Barça it is to be a leader

It is not a secret for anyone that after the departure of Leo Messi, the Barça team has been orphaned as an offensive leader. Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati have assumed the ‘role’ of scorers, but they are far from enough, especially since the youth squad has been a permanent victim of injuries and the Dutchman is too irregular. With Haaland, Barça would have a born scorer, who ‘invents’ the plays and who is capable of changing a whole game on his own. He is a footballer who, obviously, has ‘in love’ with Joan Laporta, Mateu Alemany or Xavi Hernández and who is the great dream of the Catalans.