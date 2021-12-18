Hamilton could be sanctioned for not attending the FIA ​​gala

DPA Agency

The British driver Lewis Hamilton could be sanctioned for skipping the end of season gala of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), celebrated in Paris this week, as confirmed by the newly elected president of the governing body of the Formula 1, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The head of the FIA He said he felt sympathy for Hamilton, but reminded that all drivers must follow the rules. “If there is any infraction, there is no forgiveness for this,” he added. Ben sulayem, which has recently replaced Jean todt after 12 years in office.

Hamilton and the team manager Mercedes, Toto wolff, were absent from the gala last Thursday despite the fact that Article 6.6 of the regulations of the F1 requires that the three best drivers in the World championship are present at the celebration. It is not clear what type of sanctions are available to the FIA.

“Forgiveness is always there, but rules are rules“he added Ben Sulayem, who was elected on Friday after receiving just under 62% of the vote in an election in which he was competing with the British Graham stoker.

In addition, the new president of the FIA wanted to avoid any controversy about the end of the World Cup last Sunday in Abu Dhabi. “We will analyze the rules and make sure that any situation of this type that occurs in the future will have an instant solution,” he added Ben sulayem.

“We had a meeting with the pilots and I feel like what happened has been declared. The FIA made a decision, we discussed it and there was a statement, and now we have to start the new season, “he said.

“We have to be proactive and reactive. I feel like it’s a time where as a pilot I would be so upset for a while, but time is a cooling factor. After the holidays and Christmas, in the new year we will begin again, “he concluded. Ben sulayem, 14-time Middle East Rally Champion and President of the Emirates Motorsports Organization since 2005.