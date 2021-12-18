He is Mariano, Livia Brito’s attractive boyfriend: PHOTOS

Cuban actress Livia brito He is going through a very happy moment in his life and of course he has no lack of reasons to smile, among them is his 3-year relationship with Mariano martinez.

After keeping her sentimental life private, the protagonist of ‘La Desalmada’ confessed on the channel of Youtube Pinky promise that she couldn’t be happier with her boyfriend, who is also her personal trainer.

“I have been in a relationship with Mariano for 3 years. I feel very happy, very content, very comfortable, very calm, very relaxed,” said Brito.

Likewise, the actress revealed how she began her romance with Martínez, who, according to the Cuban woman, is a gentleman and is also “very calm.”

“I knew him as a personal trainer because he began to train me,” he explained. “He never did more than he had to do, that is, he never went too far, he never hinted at me, he never saw me in any other way than as his client, never, and as a woman you feel it. And he was like very calm, he was as I was going to do the class and good bye, bye, “he added.

Regarding the flirtation, the actress said that they started dating, although she had to take the initiative: “At the end, she kind of settled in and she invited me out and we got to know each other. We went to the movies and so on,” she recalled. “The coquetry was very little because he is not at all flirtatious, like it takes a lot of work to reach a woman, you know, and then I was the one who launched himself.”

In addition, he confessed that one of the things he likes most about Mariano is that does not work in the entertainment industry.

“It gives a lot of peace (don’t work in the middle,” he pointed out. “It’s like another world, that is, you don’t come home and keep talking about work. Like we’re talking about something else, about another universe from another world, and I really liked that about him. ”

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, CLICK HERE