He talks about the signing of Haaland, the future of Dembélé and it is not ruled out to win La Liga

2021-12-17

The team needs a victory. We are working very well, we finished training happy. The commitment is unquestionable. But we need a victory now to change the dynamics anyway. Let’s go for the 6 points. We are doing things well, but it is not enough for us to compete ”.

“We try, in some way, to contrast the game model that is costing us more than we thought, but this does not stop. Tomorrow is a momentous game, there are three very important points, it is the last game at the Camp Nou. We needed more time than we expected, but we are on the right track. It is a good moment to take a step forward ”.

The coach has not ruled out any title, not even La Liga, he also spoke about Erling Haaland and the conversation he had with Dembélé about his future.

Xavi Hernández continues his career with FC Barcelona, ​​despite the poor results the DT continues to believe that they can move the situation forward and what better to do with a victory over Elche on Saturday.

Can Barcelona compete in La Liga?

“It is what marks the feelings of the team. You have to keep working and believing in what we do, which is the right way. Then to fight for the Cup, the Super Cup and grow. The sensations are useless, only to improve, but this is going to win ”.

And I add: “I trust the squad a lot, players. The results are not coming, but I am confident. The feelings are being more good and positive, but the results are not reaching us. Tomorrow is another litmus test, to be protagonists with the ball and for the result to arrive. Even if you say you work well and have a good attitude, this is about winning and achieving the three points. The main objective is to be in the top four and win titles. Nothing can be ruled out, they have been seen in all colors. The distance with the leader is very great ”.

Transfer market in January

“The pity is that I had to come in the middle of the season with the team and the planning done. I’ve been in for a little over a month and some things need to be changed. Not only players, but also dynamics, positional play, defense … and that takes time and it’s a shame that there isn’t, that there isn’t a preseason. We need to strengthen the team, it is an evidence, above all, in front ”.

Haaland signing Is it possible?

“Right now we have a difficult economic situation. You have to be realistic and think that it will not be easy to strengthen the team. There is a problem with the salary and token limit. Let’s see what happens and in terms of names as well. In the case of Haaland I don’t know anything. Everyone would be interested, and Tebas the first, to be in LaLiga, I’m not saying at Barça ”.

Dembélé situation

“I spoke with him yesterday and I am positive. He is happy, he wants to continue and it is a matter of an agreement between the agent and the club. You know how important it will be. I see him happy, content, he is playing well. He still lacks the goal to make a difference, but he’s giving us a lot ”.