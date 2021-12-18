Hispanic minor shot to death in Jersey City was a high school student – Telemundo New York (47)

The victim of the broad daylight shooting Thursday on Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City was identified as a 16-year-old Snyder High School student, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday.

Pedro Rodríguez was found unconscious when police arrived at Communipaw Avenue near Martin Luther King Drive at 11:50 a.m. Rodríguez was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center at 11:59 a.m.

“The district is extremely saddened by the loss of another youth to the violence,” said Deputy Superintendent Norma Fernandez. “Pedro was a calm and respectful young man. Our condolences and prayers for family and friends as they deal with this horrible tragedy. “

Fernández said Rodríguez was not currently attending classes, but that his family and the school were looking for options so that he could continue his education.

The Homicide Unit of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is actively investigating this case with the help of the Jersey City Police Department. No arrests have been made at this time.

The homicide ranked 23rd so far in 2021 in Jersey City, with two other deaths still under investigation as suspects. Last year there were 16 homicides in the city.

Anyone with information should contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous notice on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.

All information will be kept confidential