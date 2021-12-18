How Pedro Martínez came to the Mets

NEW YORK – Four Mets executives sat in a hotel in Anaheim, California, listening to a conference call with then-team owner Fred Wilpon. Everything resulted in a vote. The baseball operations group knew that a four-year contract for Pedro Martinez would not end well, but it was probably the only way to convince the future Hall of Famer. They understood that it was worth the risk.
The team’s general manager, Dominican Omar Minaya, voted yes. So did members of his management team Jim Duquette, Puerto Rican Tony Bernazard and John Ricco. With the decision made, Minaya called Martínez’s agent, Fernando Cuza, and formally offered him a four-year, $ 53 million pact. Cuza accepted.
“We were celebrating and jumping in the room. We hugged, ”Duquette recalls. “Suddenly, there was a knock on our door. We freeze. ‘Did we make a lot of noise?’ But it was someone who was bringing us some papers. It’s something you never forget ”.
With Martínez, the management knew that they had not only agreed with a generational pitcher, but with someone who could change the club’s fame. Despite the fact that the Dominican was 33 years old at that time and came with questions about the health of his shoulder, the Mets did everything in their power to sign him.
At the start of the offseason, the thought of just getting one shot seemed far off. As one of the mainstays of the Red Sox team that had just ended an 86-year slump without a World Series title in 2004, Martinez was a favorite with Boston fans, who hoped they could count on the Dominican. until the end of his career. But as the days passed, Minaya learned that Martinez was getting frustrated by the negotiations with the Patirrojos. Due to shoulder problems, the Red Sox were offering him two years. That prompted Cuza to contact the Mets – a rising team with money – to tell them that his client was not committed to the Boston organization.
On Thanksgiving Day, Minaya traveled to the Dominican Republic to meet Martinez in person and sell her vision. In the end, he made him a generous three-year offer, but the Red Sox responded with a similar one. At this point, Martinez was tired of the situation with Boston and informed the club, through Cuza, that the only way to stay would be with a four-year deal.
Despite skepticism about Martinez’s durability, the Mets understood what his signing would mean for the franchise. So, at the end of the Winter Meetings in Anaheim, after the aforementioned vote, Minaya extended the offer to him.
“We sold him what we were trying to do at the Mets and we wanted him to be an important part of it,” Duquette said. “We wanted to invest in other players. We wanted the Puerto Ricans Carlos Beltrán and Carlos Delgado. But we started with this. “
From the Mets’ point of view, it wasn’t just a speech; They understood that by acquiring Martinez, they would have the ability to sign other star players. So it was. Months later, New York gave Beltran a record seven-year, $ 119 million club contract – a deal neither Minaya nor Duquette think they would have achieved had Martinez stayed in Boston. The Mets couldn’t convince Delgado that winter, but they acquired him via trade a year later, in addition to signing Billy Wagner, Paul Lo Duca and others, on their way to establishing themselves as a powerhouse in the NL East.
“Pedro basically gave us the credibility we were looking for, within Omar’s strategy,” Duquette mentioned. “I was like, ‘Hey, we can sign these guys. We can be a sought-after destination, but we have to be aggressive and we have to sell it a vision. ‘
In the end, Martinez gave the Mets a brilliant year and a half, getting called up to two All-Star Games and winning 21 of his first 30 decisions before injuries began to show. But its impact, as Minaya predicted, was very important.
“We needed that first domino,” Duquette confessed. “[Los jugadores dijeron] ‘Does Pedro trust the plan? I want to be a part too. ‘