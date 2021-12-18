How Pedro Martínez came to the Mets

At the start of the offseason, the thought of just getting one shot seemed far off. As one of the mainstays of the Red Sox team that had just ended an 86-year slump without a World Series title in 2004, Martinez was a favorite with Boston fans, who hoped they could count on the Dominican. until the end of his career. But as the days passed, Minaya learned that Martinez was getting frustrated by the negotiations with the Patirrojos. Due to shoulder problems, the Red Sox were offering him two years. That prompted Cuza to contact the Mets – a rising team with money – to tell them that his client was not committed to the Boston organization.