How to activate Chrome flags on Android and iOS to test its experimental functions

We are going to explain to you how to activate Chrome flags on Android and iOS, so that you have access to the specific experimental functions of the mobile version of the browser. The Chrome Flags is what the experimental functions of the browser are called, and you will be able to activate them through a secret menu.

Here, you should keep in mind that these functions are experimental because they are still being tested and developed. This means that some may have errors or fail in Chrome, although they can be useful to test in advance functions that, once finished, will be implemented in the browser.

Chrome flags on your mobile

The flags of the mobile version of Chrome work the same on Android or iOS, although there may be different experimental functions depending on the operating system. The first thing you have to do is open the browser, and click on the address bar, since the flags menu is accessed through an address.

Now, You have to write chrome: // flags in the address bar and access as if it were a web page that you are going to enter.

This address will take you to the experimental features page. Here, you will see a whole list with them, and in each one you will see if they are in their default mode or Default, which are usually turned off, or if you have activated some. The functions that appear may vary depending on whether you are on Android or iOS.

On top of everything you have a search engine with which to find specific functions. This can help you when we talk about a specific one, so that you can find it without having to look for it in the list.

When you click on the button for each of the functions, a menu will open to activate or deactivate it. Depending on the function, this menu may have some extra option in case there are different modes you are testing.

Once you make a change in any of the functions, you will have to click on the button Relaunch to restart the browser and apply the changes. Remember to use these features with caution, because they are still experimental and not polished or finished. Some may even never get released.