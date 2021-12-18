“I am NOT going to look for my award, I know that some in Pinar do not want me” – SwingCompleto

By José Alejandro Rodríguez Zas

This Wednesday, December 15, the Cuban sports authorities released the list of the best athletes of the year 2021 on the Island, taking into account the different existing categories.

The most important award, perhaps, that of individual sport in the men’s category, went to the showcases of the historic Greco-Roman wrestler from Pinar del Río and Cuba, the extraclass Mijain lopez, supported by his fourth Olympic gold achieved at the Tokyo 2020 summer event, held last August.

It may interest you: “I DIDN’T WANT to play with that direction,” Industriales pitcher CONFESSED

Almost 100% of Cuban sports fans agree that Mijaín is worthy of such an important award, with very few rivals in the vote of the specialists, since the result of the Vueltabajero has worldwide reach and places him as one of the best Olympic athletes of history.

However, to everyone’s surprise, Mijaín was not recognized as the best athlete of 2021 in his province of Pinar del Río, an award that was given to boxer Roniel Iglesias, a fact that, without trying to detract from the Olympic title achieved by the fighter, It has no explanation and borders on the qualifier of “scandal” within the Cuban sports movement, specifically in the territory of the lower reaches.

Is there any logical explanation why “The Idol of Herradura”, Mijaín López, has not been selected as the best athlete of the year 2021 in Pinar del Río? Despite popular claims, so far, the sports authorities in the province have not given any response.

It may interest you: ANOTHER SCANDAL: Mijaín López WAS Athlete of the Year in Cuba BUT NOT from Pinar del Río

The one who did speak was Mijaín himself, through a telephone conversation with the journalist Ernesto Amaya Esquivel, in which he expressed all his feelings on the subject and sent harsh words full of pain to the authorities of the territory where he was born and part of his town, as reported in a note posted on the Tele Pinar website by Amaya Esquivel himself.

“They selected me the best athlete in Cuba, in America, in the Olympic Games, how could my province not recognize me?”, Mijaín told the aforementioned media. “I have no disagreement, because he who deserves does not ask, but I believe that the authorities and you (press) have to put each people in their place,” he added.

The fighter of the maximum division in the Greco-Roman style, was awarded the prize for the event of the year in the province, but inexplicably his name did not appear as the best in individual sports of his land and the seat of honor, as many even claimed, as reported by Amaya Esquivel.

«I will not go to collect the award in Pinar del Río. I expressed it today to the president of INDER, because I already know that some people from Pinar del Río do not like me. I am an athlete that what I have done, I have done by concept and because I like it. In a workplace you answer for what you have to do, today you are the boss and tomorrow you are nobody and Mijaín López will be there every day, “said Mijaín with obvious signs of pain.

It may interest you: EXCLUSIVE: Agent of Puig ASSURED “They try to DISPRESTIGATE Yasiel”

Regarding the other athletes from Pinar del Río who were involved in the vote to be elected the most outstanding of the province in 2021, the fighter expressed:

“I wish they would give it to Roniel or Lazarito, because I believe that all those who went to the Olympic Games with this pandemic did a feat, but honor to whom honor is due and the athlete cannot be fooled. Roniel did a thing like me, that is a savage and my brother ».

However, Mijaín reiterated his annoyance over the final decision and the misunderstanding he shares with the millions of Cubans who love sports on the island.

“I have nothing against what they do now, but I wonder how you are going to be the best athlete in the Olympics, America and everything and that your province does not recognize you,” he questioned.

It may interest you: Loidel Chapellí Jr. DECLARED Free Agent, sources say

Finally, Mijaín López sent a few words to his people from Pinar del Río, at the end of his telephone conversation with journalist Amaya Esquivel.

«I thank everyone, the one who loves me and does not love me, the family from Pinar del Río who saw me grow up, the one who knows that I am from Pinar del Río. full because I have never denied my province, my people. I wish you many congratulations in the new year and prosperity »

“Keep supporting the athletes because all of us do what we do with love and for the province. How rich to have a territory with two Olympic champions debating to be the best »

“I am still Mijaín today (active) and tomorrow (retired) because I will always do things as they are, for better and for worse, in whatever role I play, everyone knows the work I have gone through to have all the results I have”, concluded.

It may interest you: FINALLY DEBUTED Santiago Torres and Correa in Probeis. And they were RIVALS