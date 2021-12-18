“I have no doubt that Herrera should have more minutes”

The Mexican Héctor Herrera is far from the leading role in Atlético de Madrid and the coach Diego Simeone is aware of this and considers that he should have more minutes

Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach, admitted this Friday that he has “no doubt” that Mexican midfielder Héctor Herrera “should have more minutes” with the rojiblanco team, in which he is the second outfield player with less distance in that sense in the squad this season, only behind the unprecedented Ivan Saponjic.

Herrera is the second outfield player with less travel in that sense in the squad this season EFE

“I have no doubt that, in the way that he trains, that he accompanies and that he respects his teammates, Herrera would have to have more minutes. The coach, at the moment, chooses other teammates, but as a merit I have no doubt that he deserved more minutes, “said the Argentine coach at the press conference after morning training.

Héctor Herrera, who will repeat his substitution this Saturday at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium against Sevilla, has played ten of the 19 games that have been available this season, only two of them as a starter and one only in the six most recent duels, the 20 minutes he played last Sunday in the derby against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu (2-0).