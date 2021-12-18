Il Divo singer is in an induced coma; his condition is serious

The Spanish singer Carlos Marín, who achieved worldwide recognition thanks to his participation in the band Il Divo, is in an induced coma.

It seems, according to reports from specialized media in the world of entertainment, that Marín has been hospitalized for more than two weeks in a clinic in the city of Manchester, in England.

At the moment it is known that the 53-year-old artist could be intubated given the delicate state of his health.

The new schedule of Il Divo’s tour in England

Marín’s hospitalization occurred within the framework of a tour of the band in the country of the United Kingdom. The singer’s state of health would have deteriorated while the band remained in European territory, for which he was transferred almost immediately to the Manchester Royal medical center, according to ‘El Español’ exclusively.

“Although his organs are stable, his condition is serious (…) Carlos Marín remains under strict observation and awaits the next steps of his medical team,” said the aforementioned media.

The last publication of the band was the same day that, according to media, Marín entered the hospital. Last Monday, December 6, he used his Twitter account to talk about the new dates for the UK tour due to “an illness”.

“The remaining dates of Il Divo’s December 2021 UK tour have been postponed to December 2022. Il Divo deeply regrets this but we look forward to returning in the new year and seeing you all until next Christmas,” he wrote the band in the message.

Unfortunately, due to illness, the remaining dates for Il Divo’s December 2021 UK tour have been postponed until December 2022. Il Divo are deeply sorry to their fans, but look forward to returning to the road in the new year and seeing you all in the run up to next Christmas. – Il Divo (@ildivoofficial)

December 10, 2021





“We wish him a speedy recovery”

Carlos Marín, who has a baritone vocal rating, began his career as a soloist and, at just 20 years old, became one of the youthful voices of contemporary Spanish opera.

At the beginning of the century he joined Il Divo, a band with which he achieved worldwide fame.

With this group he has released more than six albums. The most recent, ‘Timeless’, premiered in 2018.

His most recent publications referred to the tour in England, which was postponed in view of the seriousness of Marín’s health.

Some music personalities have sent him strength through their social networks. The media specialized in music and entertainment keep abreast of the possible health news of the artist.

In fact, through his Instagram account, Il Divo spoke about Marín’s health: “Our dear friend and colleague Carlos is in the hospital. We hope and pray for a speedy recovery.”















