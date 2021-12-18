Ildemaro Vargas signs his return to the Chicago Cubs

The team of Cubs Chicago, agreed to firm of the Venezuelan infielder Ildemaro Vargas, being the return of this player to this organization of the Major League Baseball – MLB , agreeing on this contract from free agency.

According to multiple reports, it was confirmed that Ildemaro Vargas and Cubs agreed to sign a Minor League contract for the 2022 season, which will have an invitation to the Major League Baseball Spring Training, the Venezuelan returning to this team where He played in 2020 and 2021, where he will seek to consolidate with this return.

The Cubs have invited seven non-roster players to major-league spring training (whenever that starts next year post-lockout): pitchers Jonathan Holder, Mark Leiter Jr., Stephen Gonsalves and Locke St. John; catcher PJ Higgins; and infielders Dixon Machado and Ildemaro Vargas. – Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) December 17, 2021

Vargas, who has five years of experience in the MLB, returns to some Cubs where he will want a rematch and will surely seek in Spring Training to earn a place on the roster to continue adding experience and also, this team continues to make it clear that it is in the restructuring in the best baseball in the world.

In addition to Vargas, the Cubs signed fellow Venezuelan infielder Dixon Machado, who returns to MLB after a good stint in the Korean Baseball League (KBO).

How did it go with the Cubs?

The Venezuelan registers with the Chicago organization 15 games in the majors, where he had five hits, one homer, three RBIs, four runs scored and an average of .167.

Vargas numbers

From 2017 to 2021, Ildemaro Vargas in the majors has 85 hits, eight homers, 42 RBIs, 44 runs scored, three stolen bases, .233 AVG, .268 OBP, .622 OPS and .355 SLG, all 176 games from experience.

VOTE HERE