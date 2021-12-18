In Cuba there is not even paper for the 2022 supply books

The Cubans in Artemisa and Camagüey received a statement about the shortage of imported raw materials for the printing, preparation and distribution of the supply books for 2022.

According to the official note, there is “delays in the importation of raw materials ” so that As of January, the annotations of the winery’s products will be made on the pages of January and February 2021.

“To avoid confusion with the products purchased in 2021, these will be crossed out before making the entries for the year 2022. The number 22 will be reflected in the annotations, to signify the year to which they correspond, then the product, the quantity to be dispatched and the date of purchase. Example: 22-Rice 28/30 “, specified the statement.

“Once the 2022 notebooks have been delivered to consumers, the annotations of the sales made will be updated in these, a process that should not exceed January 30, 2022, “added the note that asked” to ensure timely disclosure to the population and compliance with this procedure. “

The same statement was reproduced by the media and local entities in Artemisa and Camagüey.

“God, We have no paper for the supply book, something as simple as that, what to say about food for this 2022“, said Elisabet Veloz on the Telegram channel of The Artemiseño. “Really? And the chicken in October and the milk of people with diabetes?” Asked Noyma González.

“Tremendous ‘reordering’ comes on top of the shortage book, classes for winemakers and consumers begin on December 31 at 12:00 AM”; “Just like coffee, Cuba being a coffee-producing country, we have to wait for the raw material to arrive from abroad”; “Pussy, as ugly as she is, I never thought she was imported“and” the paper of the century, “several Cubans commented on the Facebook page of the Provincial Government of People’s Power in Camagüey.