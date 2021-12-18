In Ungía Chocó, a man was murdered in front of the doctors who treated him at the hospital

The doctors at the Hospital de Ungía, Chocó, experienced a moment of panic after armed men forced their way into the health center to assassinate the man they were providing medical attention to.

The murder took place in front of the nurses and health personnel, which is why the attack was considered an attack on the Medical Mission.

In this regard, the mayor of Ungía Anuar Fernando Tapia, rejected the facts and made a call to respect the lives of health personnel, who present the service in the only hospital in the municipality.

«A citizen was killed in the hospital facilities in front of the medical staff. From the Municipal Administration we reject this type of acts against the medical mission and International Humanitarian Law. It was in the local hospital of Unguía, the only one we have and it is in the urban area. The man had entered, was receiving medical attention, had already had a confrontation, and the armed men entered the place and murdered him, “said the president.

Through a statement, the Mayor of Ungía stated that: “the protection of the medical mission is essential to guarantee the right to life and health, including emergency services for the entire population. Preventing their work and intimidating medical personnel can have serious consequences for the population and, consequently, increase mortality due to the lack of care for those who require it. Likewise, it can generate the spread of diseases.

