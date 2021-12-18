Incredible! The biggest club in Europe that has hired a witch and pays her a fortune

2021-12-17

The best teams in the world are dedicated to signing players or coaches in each market in European football, but in Portugal something unusual has happened.

Portuguese media confirm that the Porto has hired what is known as a witch. With what objective?

The seer is called Madalena Aroso and she was a personal employee of Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, president of the Porto from Portugal. Now he works for the team and what has generated the most controversy is his high salary.

“The witch de Pinto da Costa became an employee of the Port. Porto has on its payroll the seer Madalena Aroso who receives a monthly salary of 15 thousand euros. He doesn’t score goals, but he wins well ”, joked the media Jornal Sapo, one of the many who revealed the situation of the Porto.