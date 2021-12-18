Infotep and the Index visit students in NY

The Consul General of the Dominican Republic in New York Eligio Jáquez and the director of the Institute of Dominicans Abroad (Index) Jhon Sánchez, in coordination with the Institute of Professional Technical Training (Infotep) made a visit to the students who are currently pursuing professional technical careers at the Renaissance Technical Institute (RTI) facilities.

The Infotep and RTI join forces to continue working and offer new technical training to Dominicans living in New York through a scholarship program granted by the Instituto de Formación Técnico Profesional of the Dominican Republic.

The delegation was received by the director of the Renaissance Technical Institute David Hiraldo, who offered details of the operation of the institution.

Hiraldo, also showed the visitors each of the classrooms in which teaching is taught in the different branches that include electricity, plumbing, carpentry, OSHA 30, ophthalmology assistant, HVAC, among others.

“Our alliance with the Infotep It has given good results, as you can see we have students scholarships from that institution based in the Dominican Republic, in the different technical careers that we offer here, ”said the director of the Renaissance Technical Institute.

On their side, both Consul Eligio Jáquez and the director of INDEX, Jhon Sánchez, were pleased with the work that is being carried out, indicating that they will continue to serve as a link and strengthen ties with the RTI with the aim that many Dominicans residents here are benefited with the technical careers that they can study in that space.