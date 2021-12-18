Is Despierta América leaving? Francisca Lachapel gives an incredible surprise on the networks

Francisca Lachapel is one of Univision’s talents worthy of admiration. Determined to fulfill her dreams, she left her native country, the Dominican Republic, to come to the United States in search of a specific goal: to be on television.

And it is that he not only fulfilled it, but also became one of the most beloved figures by viewers of one of the most important television networks in the United States. Francisca won the hearts of thousands of Hispanics as a co-host of the morning “Despierta América” and now, she is going for a new goal.

The Dominican, in addition to animation, leaned towards acting, one of her greatest passions. After winning the contest “Nuestra Belleza Latina” in 2015, in 2016 she made her debut as an actress in the Televisa telenovela “Despertar with you.”

In an interview for People en Español, Lachapel told five years ago what his experience was like playing a character in Mexican melodrama.

“It is much more difficult than you think. There are many hours of work, sacrifice, effort on the part of many people both behind the camera and in front of it. The viewer enjoys it in a minute but that minute that you are on the air represents a whole day of work. But it was also a more enriching experience than I imagined, ”he said.

New audiovisual project

Now, to close this 2021 with a flourish, through her Instagram account, the television presenter announced that she will resume her acting career in nothing more and nothing less than in a Dominican production.

He shared with his followers that he feels very happy to return to the world of acting together with other artists from his country. “I am very happy to tell you that I reconnect with one of my great passions: acting. Soon you will be able to see this series that I recorded in my country with great talents from my land. I had a lot of fun. Let’s go for more!“, wrote.

The series that will soon appear on the screens is called “Líos de familia” by the Dominican production company Caribbean Films. It will star Raymond Pozo and Migel Céspedes. The story will talk about a politician in a difficult situation, a religious banker and a music producer who live in a middle-class building in Santo Domingo.

Her followers were very excited by the news and congratulated her on this new achievement in her successful artistic career, in which she will undoubtedly have many more opportunities.