It doesn’t matter when you read this: Lewandowski breaks another record

Bayern said goodbye to the winter break with a 4-0 win at Wolfsburg, victory that makes him even more of a leader, waiting for what the Borussia Dortmund on Saturday during his visit to Hertha from Berlin. There are nine points that separate the Bavarians and borussen, six if the BVB takes three points from the capital that will help it not to lose hope in the face of the fight for the salad bowl. The one who was about to lose her was Lewandowski. The Pole had to wait until 87 to score his goal and, in this way, break the record for goals in a calendar year in the Bundesliga set by Torpedo Müller in 1972 (42).

Just blow the whistle Nagelsmann’s men were installed in the rival field and began a siege that took just 7 minutes to bear its first fruits. Casteels was unable to stop a distant shot and the leather fell to Müller, who did not forgive. Despite the initial goal, those of Kohfeldt They did not change their proposal and chose to defend with each and every one of their players to go against it like bullets as soon as they recovered. In one of those, Weghorst had the tie in his boots, but could not with Neuer.

More of the same in the second half. Led by an inspired Marc Roca in creation, Bayern played and played near the rival area, trying to somehow break down the defensive wall of the visitors. He achieved it in a good play between Gnabry and Sané that ended in a Müller cross that Upamecano, with a head, sent to the back of the net. He lowered his arms the Wolfsburg, finished receiving the third after a wonderful thread from Sané and, finally, the fourth from a Lewandowski who closed this 2021 as he likes best: breaking records.