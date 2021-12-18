It is uncovered who would be the woman that Antuna put into the Chivas concentration

Uriel Antuna would have put a woman in the Chivas concentration

December 18, 2021 · 09:05 am

According to the Peloteros PQ program, the Chivas forward, Uriel antuna A woman would have entered the team concentration, an act that violates the team’s code of ethics and therefore, they want him out of the team.

Uriel antuna I would have denied everything to the directive of Chivas, but the evidence would be overwhelming. It seems that it would be the same woman with whom in 2020 he had a similar problem, the actress Paola Villalobos.

On that occasion, Uriel antuna was caught with the renowned actress in the middle of a loving conversation, now everything indicates that it would be the same woman who would have visited to the front of Chivas in Guadalajara, according to the source in question.

Paola Villalobos would be the woman who visited Uriel Antuna in the Chivas concentration

What would be the future of Uriel Antuna?

Chivas does not want him in the team and everything indicates that the Mexican forward would be transferred to Cruz Azul, a team that wants to make an exchange with Roberto Alvarado. The loan from Alejandro Mayorga would be added to this negotiation.

