“It’s not a costume”: Priest who dressed as a charro during Vicente Fernández’s mass explained his action

“It is not a costume”, Óscar Sánchez Barba, the priest in charge of the mass of the present body of Vicente Fernandez, after a particular action that he carried out during the religious ceremony became viral.

A video recorded when the priest, at the end of the mass, decided to take off his cassock and put on a charro suit. An act that generated controversy and that Óscar Sánchez Barba should have gone out to clarify.

In conversation with “Windowed”, TV Azteca program, explained that this was not something unusual for him, assuring that “Many times I celebrate mass dressed as a charro, because I am a charro, it is not a costume.”

“I come from very charro families; my father, my mother, my grandfather Andrés Z. Barba. My maternal grandfather and my father were the great promoters of charrería here in Jalisco. So, I have charro blood everywhere”, said the priest of the present body of Vicente Fernández.

The relationship between Óscar Sánchez Barba and Vicente Fernández: they were family

Another statement that drew attention was his friendship with “Charro de Huentitán, ensuring that he had known him for many years. “Precisely because of the charro atmosphere.”

In addition, the man revealed that he was related to Vicente Fernández on his mother’s side. “I talked to him about you and he said: ‘Tell me about yourself and tell me uncle.’ It was very simple, it was what I always admired about him, his simplicity”, exhibited in “Ventaneando”.

The priest Óscar Sánchez Barba was also present in the last moments of “Chente’s life,” since he was in charge of giving him the sacrament of holy oils.

