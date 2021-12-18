Jennifer Lopez’s tricks to lose weight | People | Entertainment

Know her eating habits that allow the artist to show off a spectacular body.

Jlo, the iconic Diva from the Bronx, undoubtedly has one of the most admired bodies in the world thanks to her beauty tricks and exercise routines that she usually shares with her followers.

“One of my secrets to staying as young as people like to say I look, I think, is SPF 30 (from sunscreen) and using it every day as my moisturizer,” Lopez said in a video uploaded to the platform. “I’ve done it since I was 20 years old without wasting a day.” In addition, the artist has shared her small facial routine of only four steps, using the products of her brand Jlo Beauty.

Cleanse the face: important and inevitable. In this way, the star manages to eliminate all kinds of impurities that have remained on her skin throughout the night. In addition, this way the active ingredients of the other products will have a better effect and will have the desired result.

Use a serum: the second step is important to provide great hydration throughout the day. Your brand’s product creates a lifting effect that smoothes, lifts and brightens the skin.

Moisturizer: López uses what his brand calls the “miracle cream”: The blookbuster , a hyaluronic acid-enriched moisturizer that provides continuous hydration, shine, softness and volume for incredibly radiant skin.

Illuminator: Jennifer’s best friend couldn’t be missing from this routine. This product increases the luminosity of the face thanks to the mineral pigments that give light.

However, the key to the diva is that to look beautiful on the outside you have to be healthy inside, physically and emotionally. Therefore, mental health plays a fundamental role in your physique, as explained in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. And on another occasion he remained on the board, since he spoke for the In Style portal and said: “You must have your mind, your soul and your body in sync.”

What she does is sleep a lot, to avoid emotional fatigue and dark circles; he also does a lot of physical activity. She exercises five days a week, or more if she can. Sometimes she works out with her boyfriend at a yoga center, or goes for a run together, she told E! News.

With regard to food, the diva from the Bronx always prioritizes the consumption of whole, fresh and organic foods, avoids ultra-processed foods, as a snack she opts for nuts, takes very high quality protein and chooses to eat products with high nutritional value, as well assured her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson to the magazine People. (AND)