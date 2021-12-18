Juan Pablo Medina reappeared 4 months after his thrombosis: he had a reunion with actors from ‘Soy tu fan’: photo | Famous

At the beginning of August 2021, Juan Pablo Medina suffered a picture of thrombosis that led to the amputation of his right leg. After this serious health situation, the ‘La casa de las flores’ actor took great care of his privacy and stayed away to pose for the cameras.
In the four months after his hospitalization, Juan Pablo shared very little on his social networks. The only post he published on Instagram in this period was his nomination at the Ariel Awards for best actor for his work in ‘El club de los idealistas’, on August 19.
In his Instagram stories he has been a little more active. For example, on his 44th birthday, on October 22, 2021, Juan Pablo re-posted the congratulations that his friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry dedicated to him.
However, he hadn’t really posed for the camera like he recently did in a photo with some of his ‘I’m your fan’ castmates.
Juan Pablo Medina reappeared in networks in reunion with actors of ‘I am your fan’
In mid-December 2021, Juan Pablo Medina lived a beautiful reunion with several of the actors with whom he was in the series ‘Soy tu fan’, where he gave life to Iñaki.
The actor lived with Martín Altomaro, who played Nico in the series, and Johanna Murillo, interpreter of Fernanda, the girlfriend of his character Iñaki. Both actors were with their partners Regina Blandón and José María Yazpik, respectively. Actor Manolo Cardona and his wife Valeria Santos were also present.
Juan Pablo Medina was accompanied by his girlfriend, the Colombian actress Paulina Dávila, who was responsible for sharing this beautiful photo of the reunion on her Instagram stories, where the actor from ‘La casa de las flores’ poses smiling with his loved ones dear.
For example, in the birthday post that the actress dedicated to Juan Pablo, the actor wrote “I love you chulisss !!”. In addition, in most of the photos that Pau uploads, Pablo leaves him with beautiful comments such as emojis of hearts, faces in love or compliments such as “chuladaaa”.