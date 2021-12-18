Juan Pablo Medina reappeared four months after losing a leg

Several months after the difficult moment he faced after losing one of his limbs, Juan Pablo Medina reappeared with a better face.

The Mexican actor’s life was at stake, because while he was recording a series for the Disney + platform, he had to be rushed to the hospital due to severe stomach pains.

After a series of studies, doctors determined that you had a thrombosis that was affecting your intestines, so they had to extract them to perform the relevant treatment, however, the damage hit his legs, and although they managed to save one, he did lose his right leg.

And despite the fact that Medina kept great secrecy after making this news known, it was his girlfriend, actress Paulina Dávila, who revealed an image where he appears enjoying a moment of happiness along with other friends including José María Yazpik, Martín Altomaro, Johanna Murillo and Regina Blandón.

“I love them”, was the phrase with which Paulina accompanied the postcard, in which Juan Pablo is seen recovered and very smiling.

Until now, the actor’s publications had been limited to special occasions, such as when he thanked the nomination for ‘Best Actor’ that he received at the last Ariel Awards for his work in the film ‘El Club de the idealists‘; so this has been the first time he has shown his face since his hospital admission last August.

In October, Dávila attended an event in Mexico City where the media did not hesitate to question her about how health was evolving of his partner, however, he warned that he would be in charge of offering his statements as soon as he was ready to do so.

“Surely, when he is ready, he will share his story and what happened, it is not up to me, but I tell them that he is very well,” replied the actress.

Juan Pablo Medina has been recognized for roles such as Diego Olvera in the popular Netflix series ‘La casa de las flores’ (2018), and one of his most recent works is the series ‘Amarres’, the first Mexican production for the platform HBO Max.

