Julia Keleher: “To the people of Puerto Rico, I would like to apologize for the pain and brokenness”

“To the people of Puerto Rico, I would like to apologize for the pain and brokenness caused by my actions as Secretary of Education.”

These were the words he spoke Julia Keleher before being sentenced to six months in jail by a Federal Court judge in Hato Rey. She was also sentenced to one year of house arrest.

The former Secretary of Education’s voice broke when the judge asked her if she had anything to say to the court. “The children of Puerto Rico are the smartest in the world and they deserve a much better education system than they have had,” he said.

“My hope is that now that I have pleaded guilty, attention can be turned to the youth of Puerto Rico having access to the resources they so much deserve and on which the future of the island depends,” he added.

The now federal convict also appreciated the support of her family during the judicial process.

Keleher’s attorney, María Domínguez, stressed, through written statements, that “For more than two years, a gag order has prevented the defense from fully clarifying the misperceptions surrounding the case”. He held that “Julia’s case is materially different from the other recently charged corruption cases in Puerto Rico”, to the extent that there was no bribery or “financial loss for the government of Puerto Rico.”

Domínguez clarified that the former secretary never gave land to any company, as the federal prosecutor’s office had originally alleged under former chief Rosa Emilia Rodríguez. “DEPR did not own the property in question. Therefore, he also did not have the faculty (nor) the authority to cede lands to anyone. He simply signed a letter supporting a project that was approved in 2003 for the expansion of Antonsanti Street, ”he stated in writing, disputing the provisions of the original charges.

Domínguez stressed, in fact, that none of the charges brought in the original case are included in the plea agreement. “The Government dropped all original charges, including claims that Keleher diverted $ 13 million by hiring a politically connected vendor”, he pointed out.

“The contracted works were necessary, the works were completed in an acceptable manner, the work was paid for at market price. Nor were there any allegations that Julia received any bribery or financial gain as a result of the award of this contract “said the defender who claimed that her client would have preferred to litigate the case to the end, but wanted to end two and a half “long and painful” years.

On June 8, Keleher claimed to be “Guilty, your honor” before federal judge Francisco Besosa, through a videoconference. At that time, the former official accepted the accusations against her of two counts of conspiracy to fraud, in an agreement with the prosecution that exempted her from nine other counts.

Today’s sentence corresponds to the penalty suggested by the prosecution in that agreement, although he faced a maximum penalty for those charges of five years in prison and three years of supervised release.

The agreement with the prosecution, at that time, also included a fine of $ 21,000 “representing the value of the benefits that Keleher received in connection with the alleged offenses,” said federal prosecutor Alexander Alum.

The arrests occurred on July 9, 2019 and that day the then federal prosecutor Rosa Emilia Rodríguez and the former director of the FBI in Puerto Rico Douglas Leff released the accusations issued by a federal grand jury. (Gerald López Cepero)

Former Secretary of the Department of Education Julia Keleher. The former prosecutor is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud. (Gerald López Cepero)

Former director of the Health Insurance Administration (ASES) Ángela Ávila was also charged with allegedly committing electronic fraud, conspiring to commit fraud and theft. (Gerald López Cepero)

The former president in Puerto Rico of the international consulting firm BDO Alberto Velázquez Piñol is charged with electronic fraud, conspiracy and conspiracy to commit fraud. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

Glenda Ponce, Julia Keleher’s special assistant, was charged with conspiracy, fraud and theft and pleaded guilty to the charges against her. The indictment states that he used his position to secure contracts for his sister at the Department of Education. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

Mayra Ponce, Glenda Ponce’s sister, was also charged with fraud, robbery and conspiracy. The defendant pleaded guilty. The indictment states that he secured fraudulent contracts in Education amounting to $ 95,000. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

Contractor Fernando Scherrer Caillet was also another of those arrested and charged with fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, theft and wire fraud. (Gerald López Cepero)

Aníbal Jover, former president of the College of Certified Public Accountants, was arrested on August 12, 2020, a year after the first six arrests, for being related to the alleged fraud scheme in the Keleher case. (Vanessa Serra Díaz)

The federal indictment establishes that the fraud scheme at ASES, under the direction of Ángela Ávila, allowed the theft of $ 2.5 million. (GFR Average)

Fraud in the Department of Education’s hiring processes, under the direction of Julia Keleher, amounted to $ 13 million, according to the federal indictment. (Gerald López Cepero)

Keleher was appointed by former Governor Ricardo Rosselló in February 2017. She resigned from her post in early April 2019. At the time, he said that his departure was due to his interest in taking on other challenges and having new leadership take over the agency.

The day after his resignation, it was publicly known that he was the subject of an investigation by federal authorities. In July 2019, the indictment of a federal grand jury was released, which also included the then director of the Health Insurance Administration (ASES), Ángela Ávila, and the government subcontractor and the accounting firm BDO Puerto Rico, Alberto Veláquez Piñol, among others.

The accusation against him fueled the claims of the Summer of 2019 that culminated in the resignation of then-Governor Rosselló.