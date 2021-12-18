Juventus 2-0 win against Bologna: video goals, summary, chronicle in Serie A 2021-22 | A series

Juventus smiled again in the Italian Serie A. The Bianconero team overcame a tough test this Saturday, after winning 2-0 at Bologna’s home. Three valuable points to straighten the path towards the top positions.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado was a starter in Allegri’s team, which incidentally took the lead after just six minutes in the middle of a fog that made it very difficult for spectators to see.

Álvaro Morata commanded an attack on the right, opened with Federico Bernadeschi who held the mark and filtered a great pass for the Spanish striker to shoot the rival goalkeeper.

Bologna reacted some time later with an action that could have been to frame. Musa Barrow threw a spectacular Chilean shot at the penalty spot, but her shot went just wide.

The locals kept trying, but Juve became strong in defense. De Ligt along with Bonucci prevented every attack, in front of a Szczęsny that barely had any action.

For the second 45 minutes, Bologna continued its stalking. Coach Siniša Mihajlović ordered lines to advance, moved his starting eleven and little by little he was gaining ground. The visit barely contained.

But everything changed at 69 ‘thanks to Juan Guillermo Cuadrado. The Colombian received from the right, eluded his marker and on the vertex of the area he took a bomb that deflected a defender and ended up sneaking into the portico. Another great goal for the right back.

This annotation killed the aspirations of the local team. Henceforth, Juventus dominated hand in hand with a Cuadrado that had more space to attack.

Just minutes later, the ex-Medellín commanded a counter from the right sector, drove from the inside out and assisted Bernardeschi who tried to adjust his shot to the far post, but Skorupski saved with his nails.

And already at the end, at 88 ‘, Cuadrado wasted an incredible opportunity. Kaio Jorge faced his marker inside the area, the Colombian was projected from behind and received a good pass at the height of the penalty spot. Without any opposition and with the closing of the late goalkeeper, Juan Guillermo wanted to point it, but his shot went terribly wrong.

With the victory, Juventus reached 31 units and partially occupies the sixth box.