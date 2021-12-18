Keanu Reeves explains the story behind the ‘Sad Keanu’ meme | Famous

This is the image known as ‘El Keanu triste’, where the protagonist of blockbuster films such as ‘The Matrix’ and ‘John Wick’ appears disheveled and with a beard, sitting on a public bench staring at the ground with lost eyes and a sandwich in hand.
The snapshot taken by a paparazzi has been used in countless memes, increasing public interest in the Hollywood star. A search for ‘sad Keanu Reeves’ in English turned up nearly 43 million pages, while thousands of his mentally concerned followers even declared June 15 as Encouragement Day for Keanu.
What’s behind ‘The Sad Keanu’?
While countless stories have been written about ‘The Sad Keanu’, the actor claims he was just having lunch.
“I’m just eating a sandwich, man!” Said the celebrity during ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’. “I was hungry,” he added about the 2010 photo.
‘The sad Keanu’ do you have your own comic?
Now ‘Sad Keanu’ has been immortalized in his comic. Yes, Keanu is now a creator of comics, as revealed in the same show, where he promoted ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, which opens in theaters and HBO on December 22.
His character is called Brzrkr, a demigod who was born 80,000 years ago and lives under the curse of being prone to violence. In the first copy of the comic it appears in a box almost identical to the ‘Sad Keanu’.
“The cartoonist like, I think, he took the meme or whatever that photo is and captured it in the comic,” replied the actor when the driver showed him the images side by side.
Reeves, 57, stressed that he had no idea that the cartoonist was going to be inspired by the meme and would include it in the comic: “I didn’t know he was going to do that, but that’s what he did,” he said.
