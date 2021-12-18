“Keep Delivering”: An Amazon Courier Shares Messages From A Manager Demanding He Work Amid Deadly Tornadoes In Illinois

The company indicated that the person in charge was from an associated service.

Amazon ordered its couriers to continue delivering packages amid tornadoes that hit several US states last Saturday, text messages between a driver and a manager published by Bloomberg on Friday show.

In the chain of messages, the delivery man, who was about 45 kilometers from Edwardsville (Illinois), warns the manager that I had just heard tornado sirens, but the response you get is “Keep delivering”. Then, from the company comes the order that the delivery man “take refuge.” “Wait 15-20 minutes and then continue as usual,” writes the manager.

“And what about my safety? I’m going back. Alarms are sounding next to me and around me there is only a closed building, that is not a shelter. That is wanting to turn this truck into a coffin. […] Within 30 minutes I will have the worst of the storm on me “, the driver replies, to which the dispatcher tells him:” If you decide to return, it is your option. But I can tell you that it will not be considered to have been done for your safety. “

“If you decide to return with the packages, it will be considered that you reject your route, which will result in that the next morning you will not have a job. The sirens are just a warning, “he continues.

Amazon response

In a comment on the matter, Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel stated that “this was a developing situation in a wide geographic area and, unfortunately, the delivery service partner manager did not follow standard security practice“.

“While this text message exchange was going on, Amazon’s local team made sure that each and every delivery service partner directed their drivers to shelter-in-place or seek shelter and advised them to stop deliver overnight, “he noted.

“We are pleased that the driver is safe and we are using what we have learned from this incident to improve our policies and guidance for drivers and delivery service partners. Under no circumstances should the dispatcher have threatened the driver’s employment, we are investigating all the details of this incident and will take the necessary action“Nantel added.

On Monday, the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched an investigation to determine the possible responsibility of Amazon in the death of at least six employees, victims of a tornado that hit a delivery station in Edwardsville. Company workers reported that they had had little or no preparation for this type of situation. In addition, they accused the management of not informing on time and forbidding the use of mobile phones at workstations.