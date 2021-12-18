LIVE: Elche surprises and ties the game against Barça with two goals in two minutes

FC Barcelona got off to a good start in the match against Elche at the Camp Nou, where they win thanks to the goals of two young footballers, Ferran Jutglà and Gavi, on matchday 18 of the Spanish League.

Xavi Hernández has opted for the ownership at the top of the attack of the forward of the subsidiary, Ferran Jutglà, who played his first minutes with the first team the previous day against Osasuna.

In addition, the left-back Jordi Alba, who missed the match against the Navarrese due to discomfort in the hamstrings of his right leg, and Eric García, who accumulated three consecutive substitutions, return to the eleven. On the other hand, Yusuf Demir is sick at the last minute due to a gastric ailment.