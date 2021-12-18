LIVE: Elche surprises and ties the game against Barça with two goals in two minutes

Barcelona, Spain.
FC Barcelona got off to a good start in the match against Elche at the Camp Nou, where they win thanks to the goals of two young footballers, Ferran Jutglà and Gavi, on matchday 18 of the Spanish League.
Xavi Hernández has opted for the ownership at the top of the attack of the forward of the subsidiary, Ferran Jutglà, who played his first minutes with the first team the previous day against Osasuna.
In addition, the left-back Jordi Alba, who missed the match against the Navarrese due to discomfort in the hamstrings of his right leg, and Eric García, who accumulated three consecutive substitutions, return to the eleven. On the other hand, Yusuf Demir is sick at the last minute due to a gastric ailment.
Fran Escribà’s Elche has appeared at the Camp Nou with two changes compared to the eleven that he lost at the Mestalla against Valencia a week ago. Johan Mojica and Josan Ferrández enter for Antonio Barragán and José Antonio ‘Tete’ Morente, respectively.
THE GOALS
In the 17th minute, corner at the near post, Jutglá jumped and headed across, putting it at the long post, far from goalkeeper Édgar Badía’s reach. It is the first official goal of the 22-year-old forward, he had scored in the friendly for the Maradona Cup against Boca Juniors.
Shortly after, Gavi put the Barça temple on its feet with a great game. The canterano left a rival with a control oriented with a heel, faced and left Enzo Roco with the mold made, got in the front, totally alone, and shot Badía from below for 2-0.
HEADLINE ALIGNMENTS:
BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Eric García, Araujo, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong; Ez Abde, Dembélé and Jutglà.
ELCHE: Edgar Badia; Palacios, Roco, Diego González, Mojica; Josan, Iván Marcone, Mascarell, Fidel; Lucas and Lucas Boyé.