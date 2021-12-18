Liverpool, to the rhythm of City

Liverpool beat Newcastle United, but not with the comfort that might be expected. Mohamed Salah equaled Jaimy Vardy’s record after scoring or assisting in 15 matches in a row of the Premier League. Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the best goal of the match to secure the victory, but he did not reach the final stretch of the game.

All the news in the preview of the match revolved around COVID-19, of the new match suspensions and positive cases that were announced on Thursday afternoon. Three of them at Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones. At Anfield, the team that scored the most goals in the English league and one of the most conceded this season, equaled Norwich. Second of the table against second by the tail. When Diogo Jota forced Martin Dubravka’s first stop at six minutes, the script seemed clear. But there was surprise. A minute later Jonjo Shelvey, who wore red for two years, put the magpies ahead. He caught a loose ball in the edge of the area and scored a powerful and far shot. But this was the only joy of the night for Newcastle United.

Two goals in five minutes turned the scoreboard. Diogo Jota tied twice. Dubravka got his first try, but not his second. The geordies protested, as Isaac Hayden was hurting on the ground and neither the referee nor the rivals stopped the game. Mohamed Salah, who has scored every time he has played against Newcastle United at Anfield. He signed the Egyptian as the one who signed in the factory. Routine.

Barring a counterattack led by Allan Saint-Maximin, the northeast England barely crossed half their own field for the remainder of the first half. Liverpool became very heavy. He kept insisting, but didn’t find any more goals. Newcastle came out stronger behind in the second half. Safer. They were still involved in the game. In another counterattack, Trent Alexander-Arnold arrived just in time to put his foot in and avoid Fraser’s goal, which fell in the area. Knocked down by the defender according to the visiting fans, although not legally according to the referee and the VAR. The suspense was maintained until the final stage. In an arreón, and after chaining several occasions, Alexander-Arnold reappeared on the scene. He scored the goal with a shot from distance that passed between the referee and Jonjo Shelvey. Dubravka could only stroke the ball as he entered the squad. Liverpool remains one point behind the leader, Manchester City. The celestial ones will be the next rival of Newcastle United, who have two tough consecutive dates with the two greats of Manchester.