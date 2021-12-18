LOW – Peguero confirms Brito no longer goes with the Stars

Outfielder Socrates Brito will not play for the Eastern Stars in the postseason because he was signed by a Korean League team.

The information, which circulated through the networks since afternoon hours, was confirmed by Félix Peguero, general manager of the squad based in San Pedro de Macorís.

This repeats an old practice of Asian teams to prevent the players signed for this reason continue to see action in the autumn-winter circuit of the Dominican Republic. The moment and damage they cause to the damaged groups does not matter little.

A dramatic homerun by Brito in the ninth inning gave the Paquidermos a 2-1 victory over the Águilas Cibaeñas at the Tetelo Vargas Stadium. That slap not only put his club in qualifying lane, but also pulled them out of the slump they were going through after falling seven out of ten games.

The central ranger leaves the team after compiling a .255 average, with two homers and 14 RBIs in 39 games.

Brito was not in the lineup for this Friday’s match against the Toros del Este, in Francisco Micheli Park, which caused greater suspicions among baseball lovers.

The Stars, not including last night’s clash, occupy the second position of the tournament with a record of 21-18, a game below the leaders Gigantes del Cibao. Both teams are guaranteed their playoff ticket.