Lula would win the presidency of Brazil in the first round, according to a poll

The former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would win in the first round of the presidential elections of October 2022 in Brazil, by stretching the advantage against the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, according to a poll released this Thursday.

Although he has not yet confirmed whether he will be a candidate, a decision he says he will make early next year, Lula, 76, would win 48% of the vote compared to 22% Bolsonaro, 66, according to a survey by the Institute Datafolha published by the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper.

The so-called “third way” appears relegated, according to the survey conducted in person among 3,666 people over 16 years of age in 191 cities of the country between December 13 and 16, with a margin of error of +/- 2 points.

Bolsonaro’s former judge and minister Sergio Moro, icon of the anti-corruption mega-operation Lava Jato that put Lula in prison, receives 9% of the support, while the former governor of Ceará (northeast) Ciro Gomes 7% and the governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, 4%.

8% opted for the blank vote and 2% did not know.

With this support, the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) would guarantee his third term because electoral regulations consider the candidate who gets the absolute majority (half plus one) of the “valid votes” as the winner in the first round, excluding the blank or null votes.

With strong support from the popular classes, Lula has established himself as a favorite, a label that has taken hold since the courts overturned his convictions for passive corruption and money laundering in March.

The former president (2003-2010), who spent 18 months in prison between 2018 and 2019, had a voting intention of 44% of those surveyed in the last Datafolha poll, in September.

Questioned about his handling of the pandemic, which leaves more than 617,000 dead in the country, Bolsonaro had the support of 26%.

Apart from a strong political polarization, the road to the elections is expected to be complex due to the difficult economic situation of the Latin American giant, which is experiencing rampant inflation and high unemployment.