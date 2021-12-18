Malcolm X’s daughter, Malikah Shabazz, died of natural causes – Telemundo New York (47)

Malikah Shabazz, daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, died inside her Brooklyn home last month of natural causes, the New York City medical examiner ruled.

Shabazz, 56, was found unconscious on November 22 inside her home in East 28th Street in Midwood just before 4:30 p.m., police officers told our sister network NBC New York.

“This is a natural death of undetermined cause and there is no suspicion of foul play,” the coroner’s office announced Friday. At the time of his death, the medical examiner said the incident was not considered suspicious.

Shabazz was born after his father was killed.

His death came less than a week after two of Malcolm X’s convicted killers were exonerated after decades of doubts about who was responsible for the death of the civil rights icon.

In reaction to Shabazz’s sudden death, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice King wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm x “.

