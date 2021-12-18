Martha Higareda poses in a bikini and drives her boyfriend Lewis Howes crazy

MEXICO CITY, December 17 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- Martha Higareda unleashed a wave of praise after posting a photograph of her posing in a bikini on her Instagram account, among the comments of her fans, there is one that draws attention: the of his partner Lewis Howes, former football player and ex-boyfriend of Yanet García “the weather girl.”

In the snapshot, the 38-year-old actress shows off her curves in a blue bikini, and among the compliments she received is that of Howes, who, along with several heart emoticons, writes: beautifully.

Higareda and Howes have already shared several photos together on their networks, in which they can be seen together, hugging and enjoying special moments, such as the setting of the Christmas tree.

But their relationship did not start off on the right foot, because at the beginning the couple received a lot of criticism, especially the actress, who was accused of “turning down Yanet García’s boyfriend, and although she has always kept her personal life private, in this time Martha decided to clarify what happened.

During Yordi Rosado’s talk show on YouTube, Martha recalled the first moment she learned of Howes’ existence and it was thanks to an interview the American conducted with Joe Dispenza.

“I am very much a follower of Joe Dispenza. But this guy caught my attention, I entered his Instagram and I saw that he had a girlfriend, and I am very respectful of that …”, he said.

During the conversation with Yordi, she made it clear that she did nothing to cause a rupture between Lewis and “the weather girl”, she also assured that Lewis was the one who looked for her, but at first she ignored him until she realized that she no longer had girlfriend.

“I saw that he was no longer with anyone and then I answered him, because, well, I’m like that … and I was in Tulum and he was in Playa del Carmen, so he sent me a message on Instagram to invite me to dance salsa and I was at that moment in classes of that, “he shared.

Continue reading the story

Since then Higareda gave love a chance again, after her failed marriage with the American actor Cory Brusseau, with whom she married “very much in love”, but everything changed when the talks began to start a family.

“Many things that have to do with values, very basic about how to raise children, we did not coincide and I came to find out until the honeymoon, that’s where all these conversations began … We do not coincide in lifestyle and especially in certain values, “he indicated.

Their marriage only lasted a year and a half and after that experience the actress of “Amar te hules”, decided to freeze her eggs, because in the future she wants to become a mother.

“I want to have children and I am going to start to feel that I have this biological clock that is going to be pressing me because I grew up with a super large family and nothing else excites me in life, of course I am excited to make movies, but I really want to be a mom.

“I went to the doctor to freeze my eggs and I think it is important that many women do that so that you take off that pressure and so that when you go out to life to look for your partner you are not looking for the father of your children,” he commented.

After this decision, she can be seen happy and enjoying time with her new partner, with whom she is very much in love.