Max Verstappen continues to praise Checo: without him I would not be a champion

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.17.2021 21:13:41





Max verstappen, pilot of Red bull racing, today you can boast that it is champion of the Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship, but is aware that much of it he owes it to his partner team: the Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez.

Therefore, as he did during the race in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where beat Lewis Hamilton to proclaim himself champion, Verstappen again filled with praise to Checo, although on this occasion he said that without the tapatío he simply would not have been able to stay with first place.

“I already said it during the race, but Czech is a legend and what he did for me in that last race to cut the gap again and defend like he did was incredible, I am sure that without him I would not be a world champion. So I owe you a lot“, indicated Mad max.

And it is that from the perspective of the Dutch pilot, Checo Pérez had a good closing of the season, in which always was willing to collaborate so that Red Bull Racing be in the foreground.

“Checo has played a key role for us, especially in the second half of the yearHe has been a phenomenal servant of the team in supporting his teammate (Verstappen), “he concluded.