Mbappé or Haaland? Ibra gets wet

Between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kylian Mbappé and Erling there are many years of difference. Specifically, 18 with PSG and 19 with Dortmund. However, all They speak the same language: that of the goal. At 40, the Milan striker is reluctant to say goodbye to football and a new renovation that links him to the rossoneri until at least June 2023. I would be close to 42. His experience, as well as a sharp verb, makes him an authorized voice to analyze the debate in Mbappé and Haaland and who is better of the two. In the CBS American, Zlatan gets wet.

“Who do I like among young people? I like elegant players, players who are as complete as possible. When you are a footballer, you understand how to move, how to think and how other players act. I like those who foresee things before they happen“, the forward began before launching his first conclusion: “I think Mbappé reminds me a bit of Ronaldo the Phenomenon, his game is very elegant”.

However, this does not want to detract from the Leeds-born striker, as can be seen from his continuation: “Haaland is also very strong, because he is obsessed with scoring goals. I see that he is very intelligent, he just wants to score and knows how to do it”. A quick look at the statistics sheet of the cyborg Norwegian serves to support the judgment: 76 goals in 74 games since RB Salzburg swapped for Borussia Dortmund.

Two different scorers

But Kylian does not fall short, although his average is lower, he has already scored 145 goals with PSG. Of course, accompanied by 75 assists, for the 20 of the borusser. Two different footballers that half Europe sighs for and, more specifically, the two great ones in Spain. Real Madrid for both, Barcelona for Haaland, turned into Laporta’s electoral dream. Ibrahimovic seems to opt for Mbappé, although minimally, he does not dare to give a sharp conclusion. And that, coming from someone like the Swede, is saying a lot about the existing equality.