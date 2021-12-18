McDonald’s to pay $ 33.5 million after discrimination lawsuit

Cleveland – McDonald’s will pay 33.5 million dollars to a former baseball player, owner of several franchises, to resolve a lawsuit that the black man filed against the company, accusing it of racial discrimination.

Herb Washington owned more than a dozen restaurants in Ohio and Pennsylvania when filed a lawsuit in February claiming that the company had treated white owners more favorably and it had denied him the opportunity to buy restaurants in more affluent communities.

In a statement, McDonald’s explained Thursday that the amount it paid Washington for 13 franchises was “no more than what we consider a fair price for the value of the restaurants,” reported the Cleveland.com site.

“While we were confident in the strength of our case, this resolution aligns with McDonald’s values ​​and allows us to remain focused on our commitments to the communities we serve.”the company noted, adding that “discrimination has no place at McDonald’s.”

Washington agreed to withdraw the lawsuit and no longer remain a franchise owner as part of the settlement agreement.

The lawsuit filed in federal district court in Youngstown says McDonald’s tried to steer Washington toward stores located in poorer neighborhoods and that “black owners average $ 700,000 less in annual sales per store than white owners. ”.

Last week, the company announced that it would invest $ 250 million over five years to recruit and support franchise owners from minority communities.

In September 2020, more than 50 former black franchise owners sued the company with similar allegations. The lawsuit indicated that black owners received offers to buy stores in poor areas, with higher expenses for security and insurance, and were denied things like rental assistance during renovations that they said were granted to white owners .

Washington is a former Michigan State University track and field star who played parts of two seasons with the Oakland Athletics in the mid-1970s.