‘Memo’ Ochoa beat Keylor Navas as Concacaf’s best goalkeeper in 2021

Mexico City.

The International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics (IFFHS) has chosen Mexican Guillermo Ochoa as the best goalkeeper in the Concacaf in 2021 ahead of Costa Rican Keylor Navas, a decision that has been widely commented. The goalkeeper of the Mexican and American National Team was recognized thanks to the bronze medal he won with El Tri at the Tokyo Olympic Games and the level he showed with the azulcremas, with whom he reached the League Final of Champions of the Concacaf and qualified to both Liguillas of Liga MX.

Navas, for his part, missed the 2021 Gold Cup due to injury and played very few games for Costa Rica in the year. Despite this, the Tico was a starter under the three posts of PSG for much of 2021, even with the arrival of Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was elected the best goalkeeper in the world at the 2021 Ballon d’Or gala. OTHER AWARDS Canadian Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich was voted Concacaf’s best player. The versatile 21-year-old footballer won three titles with the Bavarian team: the Bundesliga, the German Super Cup and the Club World Cup. In addition, Davies was a key part for Canada to end the year leading the Octagonal Final in the qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with 16 points, ahead of the United States (15) and Mexico (14).