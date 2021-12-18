Mercedes-Benz will present the electric car with the longest autonomy on the planet

“The Mercedes Benz more efficient than ever ”. The definition about the VISION EQXX It belongs to the German brand itself, but it quickly finds support in the novelties that it introduced in its most disruptive prototype in recent decades. It is a four-door coupe that will be presented on January 3 at the most important technology fair in the world, CES in Las Vegas.

Like any concept vehicle, the VISION EQXX previews what is coming in the universe of the German firm, and in this case shows a unpublished advance and forceful in terms of autonomy within the path traveled so far in the era of electrification.

This coupe, according to the manufacturer, can reach 1,000 kilometers of autonomy on a single charge. Mercedes Benz It is one of the premium brands that has decided to respond to the imminent demand for electricity the fastest. Next year the firm will have electrified models in all segments of its catalog and also announced that from 2025 all its development platforms will be exclusively electric. The goal, to have a 100% electrified range for the year 2030.



The 4-door coupe can do 1,000 on a single charge.

In that context appears the company’s most revolutionary and promising model, “Which will mark a before and after”, advance from the house of the Star. A part of that hinge in history has to do with a milestone in consumption: Mercedes aims for it to be only in the single digits. The purpose is to achieve a consumption of less than ten kWh for every 100 kilometers traveled, a barrier that would put the firm in another dimension in development.

Based on this challenge posed by the engineers in charge of the VISION EQXX, turned the rest of the project around. The emphasis they put on the aerodynamics of the model is extreme, in order to reduce air resistance and thus optimize energy consumption to the maximum. The brand informs a drag coefficient of 0.17, below even another of its models, the EQS, which has 0.21 and is considered the most aerodynamic street car on the market.

According to Mercedes, VISION EQXX boasts the most efficient management software in the world. And in this technological engineering lies the key to its autonomy. The brand focused its strategy on that aspect rather than focusing on batteries. This is also related to the future plans of Mercedes, whose objective “is not only to lead in electric vehicles, but also in management software.”



A prototype with the best aerodynamics on the planet.

Few specifications are known about the VISION EQXX. It transpired that it has two imposing electric motors with a maximum power of 250 kW each, so performance is up to 500 kW, which is equivalent to 680 CV. And they will be accompanied by a two-speed automatic gearbox, in addition to the brand’s traditional all-wheel drive system, 4MATIC.

For more details, we must wait until January 3, when it becomes one of the attractions of CES, the most shocking technological event in the world. Nowhere else could it fit in better than there.