Miss World final in Puerto Rico postponed due to covid-19

(CNN Spanish) – The Miss World final, which would take place this Thursday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, was postponed to “protect the health and safety of the participants, the workers and the general public,” the agency announced in a statement, after that three infections were detected on the computer.

The final will be rescheduled within the next 90 days, the statement said.

The decision was made after representatives and medical experts of the contest held discussions with the Department of Health of Puerto Rico after registering positive cases among the group this Thursday.

The experts recommended that the recommended quarantine time be met in these cases and that once the participants and the contest staff receive authorization from the health authorities, they will return to their countries of origin.

Although the contest officially began on November 21 and developed a series of events since then, the coronation night was scheduled for this Thursday, December 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The candidates have participated so far in a series of events, according to the organization, with the perfect setting for Puerto Rico and its Caribbean soul with its beaches and rainforest.

According to the program that the organization reported, Don Omar was going to be the main artist of the celebration. Also participating were Victor Manuelle, Pedro Capó, the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra conducted by Ángel Vélez and the Gente de Zona duo.