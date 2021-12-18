MLB; Aaron Judge reveals how many home runs he will hit in 2022

The star gardener of the Yankees from New York, Aaron Judge, revealed that it goes for about 50 home runs in the 2022 season of the MLB.

That Aaron Judge says he’s going for 50 home runs is not a joke or something to be taken seriously, he already did it once and in 2021 he was 11 home runs away from getting it.

“I’m hitting 50 again this year,” Judge said as he did batting practice. If Aaron Judge hits 50 home runs in 2021, he would be hitting 200 career home runs in the best baseball in the world.

“I’m hitting 50 again this year” -Aaron Judge pic.twitter.com/Q4ivCQM91W – 161 Street Media (@ 161StreetMedia) December 14, 2021

Injuries have been interrupting Judge year after year in the regular season, in 2020 he was a clear example of that as in 2019. However, health was on his side in 2021 and he performed from start to finish. final. Also, he went to the all-star game for the second time in his career.

In the year Judge hit all 52 home runs, establishing a historic home run record, the New York Yankees made it all the way to the Championship Series against the Houston Astros.