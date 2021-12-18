Mythical! Discounts of up to 50% on Echo speakers with Alexa

The options are endless, however to highlight some, it is possible to ask Alexa to tell us the weather, the traffic status, to read us the news of the day, ask her to add a reminder to our calendar, we say where is the package we are waiting for, play our favorite music and much more.

Of course, the common denominator of all of them is that they have the Integrated Alexa , which offers us a lot of advantages. The main and most obvious is that we can interact with the assistant in the most comfortable way possible, being able to ask for all kinds of help with a simple voice command.

Amazon is undoubtedly the great reference when we talk about online shopping, but the truth is that it has been finding a place in different markets through its own products. A clear example is the smart speakers with Alexa from the Amazon Echo family, among which we find different models, with or without a screen, and at different prices.

In addition to all this, if the model in question has screen, We will also be able to view the results of Alexa through it or make video calls with friends or family who have another family device or the assistant’s app on their mobile. As if that were not enough, it is also possible control other devices from our Amazon Echo speaker via Alexa if it offers assistant support.

To give an example, it is enough to buy one of the many smart bulbs compatible with Alexa so that, once we have both devices synchronized, we can ask the assistant to turn on, turn off or change the color of the light with our voice.

Most Amazon Echo speaker models feature a quite attractive design that adapt perfectly to any decoration, so we will be able to easily place them in any corner. Thanks to its speakers and microphones, it is possible to interact with the assistant almost from anywhere in the house, just say “Alexa” to pay attention and then indicate the corresponding command.

Amazon Echo speaker models on sale

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Model with a 5.5-inch smart screen that offers a resolution of 960 × 480 pixels, a 2-megapixel camera and a 1.6 ″ speaker. It has physical buttons to activate and deactivate the microphones and the camera and has dimensions of 148x86x73mm. Its original price is 84.99 euros, but now we can buy it for 49.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Show 8

This time we find the Amazon Echo Show 8 1st and 2nd generation on sale. Two models with an 8-inch screen with HD resolution and stereo sound from which we can interact with Alexa, play content on its large screen, view the results of the assistant or make video calls. The original price of the 1st generation is 109.99 euros, however it has now been lowered to 64.99 euros, while the 2nd generation cost 129.99 euros and now we have it for 84.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation)

The fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot is a more compact, screenless model. Its original or recommended sale price is 69.99 euros, however now it has a discount of nothing more and nothing less than 43%, which represents a saving of 30 euros. Therefore, now we can buy it for only 39.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Flex

Finally, we have the Amazon Echo Flex, a somewhat peculiar model, since it has an integrated plug. This allows us to take it anywhere with total comfort. It is also a model that lacks a screen but allows us to interact with Alexa perfectly to request any information or control other devices. Its original price is 29.99 euros, although now we can get it for 14.99 euros, just half the price.