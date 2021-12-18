Natalia Denegri adds 5 more Emmys to her great professional career

Natalia Denegri made history again by being recognized by the National Academy of Television, Arts and Sciences of the United States. The Argentine journalist, producer and host shone once again at the Suncoast Emmys by taking home 5 gallons; 3 for her production company Trinitus Productions and another 2 on a personal level as an executive producer, adding a total of 22 honorees to her credit and thus becoming one of the Latinas with the most Emmy awards in history.

© @ natydenegri Natalia Denegri continues to achieve success





The ceremony took place virtually on Saturday, December 11, and Denegri participated in it from her home in Miami, where she has lived for more than 10 years. Natalia celebrated with her colleagues Nelson Bustamante, Jorge gonzalez and the entire team of his production company the 5 awards received for his audiovisual productions.





Seriously committed to various social causes, Denegri managed to bring to the screen of the United States stories of families and different characters both inside and outside of Venezuela, which did not go unnoticed by the Television Academy, nominating her for 11 awards as producer and host in the 2021 edition of the awards ceremony.

© @ natydenegri The Argentine production company recently won 5 Emmys





His most awarded production, “The worst place in the world”, tells the story of Geremy, a Venezuelan child who suffered from childhood cancer like so many thousands of other children in Venezuela, and who had to travel from far away to the city of Caracas to receive chemotherapy weekly, facing many difficulties.

Denegri made this documentary in co-production with the renowned Venezuelan journalist Luis Olavarrieta and producers Nelson Bustamante and Jorge González, as well as their entire team from Trinitus Productions.

“I want to thank all of them for their support to continue bringing humanitarian stories to the media in the United States and Latin America 🌎 And thank God for so much that he has given me …”, Natalia expressed in her networks.





