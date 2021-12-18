Natti Nastasha could lose her life with her six-month-old baby

Recently, it became known that Natti Nastasha, his baby and promised they were going to board the same plane in which Flow La Movie lost his life, something that has undoubtedly worried his followers a lot.

That’s right, Natti Natasha planned to travel with his family in the same private jet in which Flow La Movie, his wife and their four-year-old little boy lost their lives, although the fate was different.

In the middle of the legal process you face Raphy pina, Natti Natasha’s fiancé, after being indicted for one count of possession of firearms and another of possession of an automatic weapon, the music producer learned that Flow La Movie, his wife and their four-year-old son were also from other persons, They lost their lives.

That is why the husband of the Dominican singer expressed himself before this happened and his arrival at court pointed out.

Today is not a good day. My assistant went to my house and told me that and it took me by surprise ”.

In addition, Pina Nieves explained that he was a fighter that he admired because he saw him as young as he was before fighting.

I think he had achieved what I did not achieve before having a family and hanging out with it, ”Raphy said.

However, there was something else that attracted attention, as the couple of the exponent of the urban genre said.

The most unusual thing that gives me the most pain is that today I was flying on that plane. On that same plane I was traveling with my family to Miami for some engagements ”.

According to flight documents obtained, the private jet suffered a breakdown after taking off from the airport and crashed when it tried to land on the runway of the Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo.

It should be noted that in addition to the crew members, Flow La Movie, his wife and children also traveled on this jet, so this news continues to shock the world of music, especially Pina Nieves, who by chance of fate He did not board that aircraft with his family.

It is here where we can realize once again that in reality when it touches you, it touches you, because although this loss is extremely painful, more lives could have been lost, however, their fate was another very different from those who could not survive .