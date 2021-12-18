Natti Natasha: “I came to support … keep everything positive”

The singer of the urban genre Natti Natasha assured yesterday that her family is “more united than ever”In the midst of the trial against her partner Raphy Pina Nieves in federal court, in Hato Rey.

“We have all been in the house. I’ve been with them taking care of him, ”said the singer upon leaving court and after attending the trial for the first time, which has been ongoing for four days.

“We are more united than ever, that is the most important thing and supporting his father and giving him a lot of love”He added.

Pina Nieves had anticipated that her partner would come to court because she was eager to accompany him in the process.

Feds intercepted Raphy Pina’s phone for a month FBI Expert Claims Guns Seized From Raphy Pina Were Purchased After He Pleaded Guilty

However, in the morning, the producer arrived without his partner and said it was because he was affected by the death of José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie, on a flight that crashed in the Dominican Republic.

“Today (yesterday) is not a good day … it took me by surprise. The most unusual thing, which hurts me, is that today (yesterday) I was flying on that plane with my family to Miami for some commitments”Said Pina Nieves.

About the fatal accident, Natasha stated that “it is something horrible, very unfortunate …”.

After the lunch break, Natasha made it to the courtroom. She was located at the end of the bank closest to Pina Nieves and was attentive to the presentation of the prosecutors and lawyers.

As soon as Judge Francisco Besosa decreed the recess until Monday, both left together, without the presence of the lawyers or other personnel that usually accompany the producer, until they met the press outside the court.

“All good, all quiet. I came to support … keep everything positive, “he said.

Meanwhile, on how her older children have taken the trial process, Pina Nieves indicated that “I always tell them the truth, firm. They know me and they know, they are great and they see everything ”.

Pina Nieves faces two counts of illegal possession of an automatic firearm and possession of a firearm by a person who was convicted of a federal crime. Both guns were seized during a raid on a producer’s house in the Caguas Real urbanization.

For each charge you expose yourself to a maximum of ten years in prison.

Earlier, it transpired that federal authorities intercepted Pina Nieves’ cell phone calls for 30 days, a witness testified during the fourth day of trial against the artistic producer.

The witness was Julio Meléndez, a representative of the AT&T telephone company, who explained that the interception was carried out after the company received an order from the court.

The order authorized the recording of Pina Nieves’ phone calls from March 6, 2020 to April 5, 2020.

That means that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for its acronym in English) continued to monitor the calls of the artistic producer even after the search of a house registered in his name in the Caguas Real urbanization, in Caguas, where they seized two firearms. and that they are the object of the criminal accusation against them.

Meanwhile, another witness, identified as Ricardo Leal, representative of the cell phone company T-Mobile, indicated that as part of this case the federal authorities obtained two court orders to intercept a cell phone that a person named Joed Romero Soler had used.

Both orders were valid for 30 days. One of the orders authorized to begin the interceptions on February 5, 2020, and began on March 6.

In motions prior to the start of the trial, the federal prosecutor’s office identified a call between Pina Nieves and Romero Soler as key in the evidence that will be presented to the jury to prove that the house where the weapons were seized belongs to Pina Nieves.