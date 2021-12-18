Natti Natasha would travel with her family in a crashed plane

The singer dominican Natti Natasha She is devastated by the death of the music producer Flow La Movie, his wife and son and 7 other people, in a plane crash In Santo Domingo.

The native of Santiago de los Caballeros says she feels “devastated” by the death of José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie.

The 36-year-old music producer, too, died yesterday with his wife and son in an accident when the airplane in which they were traveling was attempting to make an emergency landing in a airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Pina, who had already mourned the death of Flow La Movie Through his social networks, he told the media today that he, his wife and children were supposed to travel today on that same airplane hilly.

“Today is not a good day… it took me by surprise. The most unusual thing, which hurts me, is that today I was flying in that airplane with my family to Miami for some commitments, “said Pina, highlighting the sadness that his wife also feels.

Yesterday, Pina told the media that it was possible that the singer Urban will accompany him on the fourth day of the trial he faces on two counts of illegal possession of firearms at the federal level.

“He found out about the airplane and is shattered because in that airplane We were going today, the whole family and my children, “he said this morning when answering the media about why Natti Natasha He did not go to court as he anticipated.

On the other hand, Pina indicated that she found out yesterday afternoon about the death of the producer through her assistant and highlighted the “mutual admiration” that existed between them. In fact, he said that he had a telephone communication three days ago with Flow La Movie.

“(He was) a fighter, a person that I admired because he saw me as a young man, as I was before, fighting, and I believe that he had achieved what I did not achieve before having a family and hanging out with it. I am very sorry for that loss to Nio (García), to Casper (Mágico) who is his brother-in-law … ”.

According to El nuevo día de Puerto Rico, on his Instagram, Flow La Movie shared, several months ago, photos of an activity in which he shared with Pina, Natti Natasha and other urban artists.

The aircraft was carrying six passengers and three crew members, reported the private flight company Helidosa, owner of the airplane.

Meanwhile, the other passengers, in addition to Hernández (36 years old), Jiménez García (31 years old) and his son Jayden Hernández, were identified as Keilyan Hernández Pena (21 years old), Yeillianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez (18 years old) and Jesiel Yabdiel Silva, 13 years. He also reported that Keilyan is a relative of Hernández and Jiménez García.