New details emerge about the death of Jenni Rivera

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.- The mexican singer Jenni Rivera He died nine years ago in a plane crash, however, recently new details have emerged prior to the day of the tragedy.

During an interview for De Primera Mano, Miguel Blanco, one of the people who was close to the ‘Diva de la Banda’, confessed that he witnessed the unreliable security measures that were taken in the hotel where the artist stayed, which aroused his suspicions as well as the behavior of singer.

“An exaggerated convoy of patrols arrived. Some patrols in the hotel stayed on the street side, and others entered, they accessed the part of what is the lobby, but there is a parking lot there. Well, I was sitting just waiting for the warning to go for it and, suddenly, when I see this bunch of policemen, it was something that impressed me and scared me because obviously one can believe that something very serious happened or that it could happen ” , He said.

Then he recalled that each hotel employee was required for a review in order to protect the singer, who was worried as well as her production team, who did not leave her alone at any time, not even during her presentation.

Another aspect that Blanco revealed as strangers was that the famous woman had no breaks during the concert and never moved her right hand from her back, despite having several costume changes

At the end of his presentation, “about five more patrols joined us, but they were cars. Yes there were about 10 patrols, plus those that joined us, “added the young man.

The behavior of Jenni and her team as well as the excessive security that cordoned off the artist during those days – prior to her death – are strange situations that nine years later Miguel Blanco dared to reveal.

Death

Jenni Rivera He died at dawn on December 9, 2012, after he boarded his jet that crashed minutes later.

The day before the spectacular accident, Rivera offered a concert to his audience in Monterrey, Nuevo León, which was reflected in the memory of many who classified it as ‘the farewell’ of the famous.

The singer was a coach for La Voz México, which is why she flew after her concert, as she had to fulfill her commitment in Mexico City.

After his death, various theories, data, and mysterious aspects have emerged that have constantly surrounded and viralized the case.

