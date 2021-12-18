New Jersey Excluded Workers Fund Extended Deadline | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

hope: good news tonew jersey residentsexcluded from aid by thepandemic.extend the date to sendthe requests.damaris íaz explained us howdo it.Besides, when had I uploaded iteconomic assistance.>> the requests for the fundof new jersey residentsexcluded are already open.damaris: the workers of theJarín state can requestyour share of the $ 50,000,000in with feds until the newyear. announced the department ofnew jersey human services.the state duplicated theavailable.eligible peoplereceived a single payment anddirect cash up tocash up to $ 2000.01$ 4000 maximum per household orfamily. we communicate with thedirector of new americans.>> our community losta lot more of that in these 2years that have been shockedthrough the network maybe they lostincome, maybe they got sick.that is why it is important thatlet’s try some kind ofhelp.damaris: drama funded bythe federal government andrun by the state isopen to places withannual income less than$ 55,000 with a hardshipdocumented due to covid19.>> is the person excluded fromfederal aid. we know thatno undocumented unit noreceived federal aid fromgovernment because they areundocumented, but of allways were impacted bythe covid. that’s why we have thisestablished program.damaris: from artist of aloved or eligible, thefull list ofdocuments is right there.a valid identification,proof that you live in newjersey and who is over 18years.a positive result of thehobbit proof or billsmedical, loss proofI enter a letter is a creatortalk about your situationlabor.the application is available atEnglish, Spanish and othersLanguages. there is a video that verystep by step how to fill theapplication.>> it’s good that I knowfamiliarize, see thedocument chain.that they can send theinformation, because if there is noa complete application, not thewe can process.applied to receive thebenefit, but have not knownany.what is the reason?>> we are reviewing therequests.we have to see theeligibility. we ask thempatience. they are receivingall automatic messageswhen your application moves,it is a step.we have heard thatthere are people who are trying tocharge for helping byapplication, for helping them withdocuments.this process is free.can you get help,in the image we have a listof six differentcommunity organizations thatthey are working with the stateto help the community untodamaris: it’s importantrequest as soon as possible,