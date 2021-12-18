New stores in Plaza Las Américas and Plaza del Caribe

The opening of shops and carts continues in Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe, just in time for the Christmas season.

Charlotte russe reopened at Plaza Las Américas under new management in a space of approximately 10,000 square feet, on the first level of the corridor between Old Navy and Macy’s in the mall. Charlotte russe offers women’s clothing, accessories and footwear at affordable prices.

Similarly, 6 new carts were integrated into the shopping center in addition to the stores Macy’s Backstage and Tesla and the service center of MCS. The new carts, which offer entrepreneurship and growth opportunities to small and medium-sized merchants, are Soleil, Bonefly, Pashanga, Pashion, Saluvid, Y CXC. On the other hand, in Plaza Del Caribe, the Knoop and Angelus wagons opened.

Soleil, located on the second level in front of Ego Shoes, is a concept for the sale of equipment for hair styling at home that includes irons, dryers and tongs. BoneflyFor its part, it sells modern and attractive products for dogs such as collars, leashes and harnesses. This wagon is located on the first level, in the corridor between JCPenney and Macy’s. Pashanga, located across from Starbucks on the first level and Pashion, which is on the first level between the Central Atrium and JCPenney, are two carts that offer pashminas, scarves, ponchos and accessories. Pashion also has its online store, on the second level, next to Marcelo Amado. Saluvid is an innovative product concept CBD which includes groceries, beverages, creams and lotions for pain management and beautification routines that is located on the first level between JCPenney and Macys. CXC also established a cart in PLAZA and offers designer garments in silver and gold bath. The latter is on the second level, in front of Amado Amado.

“In the business ecosystem of Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe, we offer business opportunities for all types of entrepreneurs,” said Rafael Ruiz-Comas, Director of Corporate Leasing at Empresas Fonalledas. In the Christmas season these opportunities expand as we have from temporary kiosks for the sale of cakes and seasonal products to traditional farmers and artisan markets, which are part of our community contribution. Offering short- and medium-term leasing options, the carts have proven to be an excellent laboratory for entrepreneurs who want to test the reception of their products and their operation before making the investment for a long-term commercial establishment. Finally, we have online stores for commercial concepts already established and where we offer a healthy balance of local concepts, with other national and international ones ”, he concluded.

In Plaza Del Caribe he opened a cart of the store Sapphire, in anticipation of the opening of its store in the mall in the first quarter of 2022. Zafiro, which offers modern merchandise for men, including the Psycho Bunny brand, has its cart on the first level of the hallway from the Central Atrium towards Macy’s, and the store will be located in that same aisle. He also opened the cart Knoop, located on the first level in front of Victoria’s Secret, with an offer of collars, leashes and harnesses so that the canine pets of the home are in fashion.

Another new establishment in the mall is the concept of Angelus, who operate a cart that sells shoe cleaning products, particularly athletic footwear.