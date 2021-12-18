New York City still offers free hotel rooms for those who test positive for COVID – Telemundo New York (47)

More than 10,000 people in New York City have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state data released Friday. It’s a new record for single-day reports.

A city-run program still helps New Yorkers who test positive for COVID safely isolate themselves to minimize the risk of exposure to those who live with them.

After the pandemic struck last spring, New York City created the COVID-19 Hotel Room Isolation Program to provide free hotel rooms throughout New York City for up to 14 days for those who qualify.

The city’s isolation program extends to New Yorkers who test positive or have symptoms and live with someone who is vulnerable, shares a bathroom, or cannot stay more than six feet from another person.

The hotel’s offer also extends to people who have not tested positive for COVID-19, but who live with someone who has.

The program is free and also includes food, laundry, Wi-Fi, daily medical checks, transportation to / from the hotel, among other points.

New Yorkers who meet the criteria and wish to isolate themselves can call 3-1-1 or call 844-NYC-4NYC (1-8444-692-4692) between the hours of 9:00 am and 9:00 pm

You can also enter this website for more information.

New Yorkers who are immunosuppressed and age 65 and older also request home testing. The home testing program expanded to all five boroughs in April and has already completed testing in thousands of New York City homes.

Interested parties can schedule appointments by calling 929-298-9400 between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm, seven days a week.